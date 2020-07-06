Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation is $3.5M worth of neat gadgets

Aston Martin announced on Monday that the first DB5 Goldfinger Continuation model has rolled off the line at the Aston Martin Works facility in Newport Pagnell, England.
"Job 1," as the automaker refers to it, took approximately 4,500 hours to complete, in conjunction with Eon Productions, which makes the Bond movies.
The steel chassis is authentic, the aluminum body panels are recreated to their original specs and a proper carbureted 4.0-liter inline-6 under the hood generates 290 horsepower.
A five-speed manual is the sole cog-swapper on offer, and a mechanical limited-slip differential hangs out on the rear axle to keep things from getting too hairy.
It's worth noting, though, that these vehicles are not at all road legal, because good luck trying to adapt a 1960s Aston Martin to modern crash-test specifications.
The amount of work that goes into the recreation is stunning, but what really sets it apart is the panoply of movie-universe gadgets tucked away in there.
A smoke-screen emitter is installed, in addition to a (fake) oil-slick delivery system.
The front machine guns are there, albeit nonfunctional (for good reason), as well as battering rams, fake tire slashers and even a removable passenger seat roof panel. This is the retractable deflector shield.
And all this comes at the low, low cost of just $3.5 million.
