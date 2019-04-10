  • Aston Martin DB4 Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 Zagato Continuation

Aston Martin on Wednesday unveiled a series of pictures of the first DB4 GT Zagato Continuation being assembled at Aston Martin's Heritage Division facility in the UK.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
1
of 7

As part of Zagato's centenary celebration, Aston Martin committed to building new examples of the DB4 GT Zagato as "Continuation" models.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
2
of 7

These vehicles will stay as true as possible to the O.G. DB4 GT Zagato of yore, but the automaker will employ newfangled tech to make life a bit easier.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
3
of 7

The original DB4 GT Zagato was a lighter, more hardcore version of the original DB4 GT.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
4
of 7

In its latest iteration, the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation will sport a 380-horsepower straight-six engine bolted to its tube-frame chassis, a slight improvement over the original's 314 hp.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
5
of 7

It will sport a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
6
of 7

Sadly, its unique provenance means it will be relegated to track duty only.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston MartinRead the article
7
of 7
Now Reading

Aston Martin's DB4 GT Zagato Continuation turns back time

Up Next

2019 Aston Martin Vantage: V8 power and elegant style

Latest Stories

Is factory navigation in your new car a good buy?

Is factory navigation in your new car a good buy?

4:47
2020 Subaru Outback, rugged as ever, ready for New York Auto Show debut

2020 Subaru Outback, rugged as ever, ready for New York Auto Show debut

by
Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions are made for 'Murica

Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions are made for 'Murica

by
2020 Audi S6, S7 switch to diesel in Europe, will still slurp gas in the US

2020 Audi S6, S7 switch to diesel in Europe, will still slurp gas in the US

by
Audi AI:me teaser channels Liz Taylor, goes heavy on the diamonds

Audi AI:me teaser channels Liz Taylor, goes heavy on the diamonds

by