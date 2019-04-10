Aston Martin's DB4 GT Zagato Continuation turns back time

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Aston Martin on Wednesday unveiled a series of pictures of the first DB4 GT Zagato Continuation being assembled at Aston Martin's Heritage Division facility in the UK.
As part of Zagato's centenary celebration, Aston Martin committed to building new examples of the DB4 GT Zagato as "Continuation" models.
These vehicles will stay as true as possible to the O.G. DB4 GT Zagato of yore, but the automaker will employ newfangled tech to make life a bit easier.
The original DB4 GT Zagato was a lighter, more hardcore version of the original DB4 GT.
In its latest iteration, the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation will sport a 380-horsepower straight-six engine bolted to its tube-frame chassis, a slight improvement over the original's 314 hp.
It will sport a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.
Sadly, its unique provenance means it will be relegated to track duty only.