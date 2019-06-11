Good golly, Aston Martin's DB4 GT Continuation is gorgeous

  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation

Well hello, gorgeous. Meet the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation.

Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
1
of 18

This is basically a restomod, a new recreation of a classic car.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
2
of 18

Only 19 will be made.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
3
of 18

This first example makes its debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race this weekend.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
4
of 18

This specific shade of red was color-matched to the master samples from the original 1960s DB4 GT Zagato.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
5
of 18

All of the body work is handmade.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
6
of 18

The wheels are a nice, classic touch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
7
of 18

Total cost for the car? About $8 million. But don't worry, Aston Martin is throwing in a 2020 DBS GT Zagato, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
8
of 18

The attention to cabin detail is stunning.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
9
of 18

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
10
of 18

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
11
of 18

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
12
of 18

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
13
of 18

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
14
of 18

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
15
of 18

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
16
of 18

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
17
of 18

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
18
of 18
Now Reading

Good golly, Aston Martin's DB4 GT Continuation is gorgeous

Up Next

Aston Martin reveals James Bond-inspired DBS Superleggera

Latest Stories

Checking the tech in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Checking the tech in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2:21
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review: Evolutionary outside but revolutionary inside

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review: Evolutionary outside but revolutionary inside

4:47
Tesla's 2019 shareholder meeting recap: Business up front, submarine cars out back

Tesla's 2019 shareholder meeting recap: Business up front, submarine cars out back

by
Uber is elevating its UberAir pilot program to include Melbourne, Australia

Uber is elevating its UberAir pilot program to include Melbourne, Australia

by
Alibaba is bringing its Alexa-like Tmall Genie Auto tech to Audi, Honda and Renault

Alibaba is bringing its Alexa-like Tmall Genie Auto tech to Audi, Honda and Renault

by