Good golly, Aston Martin's DB4 GT Continuation is gorgeous

Well hello, gorgeous. Meet the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation.
This is basically a restomod, a new recreation of a classic car.
Only 19 will be made.
This first example makes its debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race this weekend.
This specific shade of red was color-matched to the master samples from the original 1960s DB4 GT Zagato.
All of the body work is handmade.
The wheels are a nice, classic touch.
Total cost for the car? About $8 million. But don't worry, Aston Martin is throwing in a 2020 DBS GT Zagato, too.
The attention to cabin detail is stunning.
