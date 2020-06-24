It's only meant for track duty, but at over $100,000, we doubt many will be ridden in anger.
Aston Martin's AMB 001 is a track-only work of art.
It has a 180-horsepower turbocharged V-twin engine.
Its body is made of carbon fiber.
Its chassis is aluminum.
There will only be 100 of them produced.
It's set to cost more than $122,000.
Aston has just begun initial testing in France.
Brough-Superior is a somewhat recently resurrected brand -- one of the most famous in motorcycling history.
We'll see this bike in the fall.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Aston Martin and Brough-Superior's AMB 001 is a turbocharged work of art
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.