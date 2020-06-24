Aston Martin and Brough-Superior's AMB 001 is a turbocharged work of art

It's only meant for track duty, but at over $100,000, we doubt many will be ridden in anger.

Aston Martin's AMB 001 is a track-only work of art.

It has a 180-horsepower turbocharged V-twin engine.

Its body is made of carbon fiber.

Its chassis is aluminum.

There will only be 100 of them produced.

It's set to cost more than $122,000.

Aston has just begun initial testing in France.

Brough-Superior is a somewhat recently resurrected brand -- one of the most famous in motorcycling history.

We'll see this bike in the fall.

