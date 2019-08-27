Armored BMW X5 Protection VR6 stops 30-plus pounds of TNT

  • Armored BMW X5 Protection VR6
Expecting a firefight? Take the armored BMW X5 Protection VR6.

The typically pedestrian SUV will withstand a blast from 33 pounds of TNT and stop bullets in their tracks.

Molded armor plating that sits just beneath the X5's skin keeps occupants safe from assault rifle rounds.

Safety glass also stops bullets, too.

All the armor hardly changes the X5's looks, keeping things pretty discreet.

The luggage area, too, is armored.

Those chasing after the driver or passenger(s) of the X5 Protection VR6 should know BMW also sealed up vulnerable areas.

Thus, aiming for areas where panels meet is no good; the German automaker installs overlapping armor plating in those parts of the body to keep things secure. 

And if a blast does go off, BMW promises the windows will remain intact.

The fuel tank? That's self-sealing to prevent any fuel leaks.

BMW says there's an optional feature that ensures the X5 Protection VR6's  engine will continue to run after a collision.

