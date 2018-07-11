The Ariel Atom 4 is completely new except for 3 parts

  • Ariel Atom 4
The Ariel Atom 4 is all new -- except for carrying over the last model's clutch and brake pedals and fuel-filler cap.

The Atom 4 now uses a Honda Civic Type R engine, meaning it's got 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

The all-new chassis is said to be stiffer and safer, while also offering more interior room.

Ariel redesigned the air scoop that sits behind the two seats.

Restyled bodywork makes the Atom 4 more aerodynamic than before, with less drag and improved downforce.

A full-digital display from AIM shows multiple menus with data for both road and track driving.

With its new engine, the Atom 4 will hit 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and carries on to a top speed of 162 mph.

As ever, the cabin is pretty spartan, with these bucket seats and harnesses as standard.

A new wind deflector is supposed to reduce buffeting on occupants' heads.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Ariel Atom 4.

