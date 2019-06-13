Argo AI's third-generation self-driving car doesn't look too different

  • Argo AI Detroit
Argo AI this week unveiled its third-gen self-driving development vehicle in Detroit.     

Based on the Ford Fusion Hybrid, the car will now undergo testing in five major cities: Detroit, Miami, Palo Alto, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.    

Argo AI's third-generation car is outfitted with new hardware that the company says is closer to being ready for production.     

There are new radar and camera arrays with higher resolutions and more dynamic range.

This means it should be able to pinpoint objects from even farther away.     

There's also a new computer inside that has more processing power while generating less heat and noise for cabin occupants.    

At the same time, the third-generation AV has more safety features to keep things in line during testing.   

This includes redundant braking and steering systems, which can step in if the primary system stops functioning for whatever reason.     

So, why Detroit? According to Argo AI's blog post, it's because of the city's road diversity.    

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of Argo AI's latest AV development car.

