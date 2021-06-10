Archer reveals first photos of its Maker eVTOL air taxi

The electric aircraft will shuttle passengers over urban traffic, making use of the existing network of airports and helipads.
After glimpses, teases and renders, Archer finally gives us the first photos of its Maker urban air taxi.
The electric aircraft will carry up to two passengers and their luggage above the traffic jams of urban areas.
The craft is capable of eVTOL or electric vertical take-off and landing, allowing it to make use of existing airport and helipad infrastructure.
There are a total of 12 props. Six can be tilted between hovering and fixed-wing flight modes. The other six are fixed and only used during hovering and when transitioning.
Archer expects a range of about 60 miles when cruising at 150 mph and 2,000 feet.
That's not a huge operation range, but enough to get you from San Francisco to San Jose in about 17 minutes.
Archer expects production to start in 2022, with United Airlines being one of the first customers in line.