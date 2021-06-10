/>

Archer reveals first photos of its Maker eVTOL air taxi

The electric aircraft will shuttle passengers over urban traffic, making use of the existing network of airports and helipads.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
Archer Maker eVTOL
1 of 7 Archer

After glimpses, teases and renders, Archer finally gives us the first photos of its Maker urban air taxi.

Archer Maker eVTOL
2 of 7 Archer

The electric aircraft will carry up to two passengers and their luggage above the traffic jams of urban areas.

Archer Maker eVTOL
3 of 7 Archer

The craft is capable of eVTOL or electric vertical take-off and landing, allowing it to make use of existing airport and helipad infrastructure.

Archer Maker eVTOL
4 of 7 Archer

There are a total of 12 props. Six can be tilted between hovering and fixed-wing flight modes. The other six are fixed and only used during hovering and when transitioning.

Archer Maker eVTOL
5 of 7 Archer

Archer expects a range of about 60 miles when cruising at 150 mph and 2,000 feet.

Archer Maker eVTOL
6 of 7 Archer

That's not a huge operation range, but enough to get you from San Francisco to San Jose in about 17 minutes.

Archer Maker eVTOL
7 of 7 Archer

Archer expects production to start in 2022, with United Airlines being one of the first customers in line.

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

More Galleries

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

17 Photos
2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

More Galleries

2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

7 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick base still makes a strong case

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick base still makes a strong case

6 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
2021 Mazda6: Good looks will take you far

More Galleries

2021 Mazda6: Good looks will take you far

35 Photos