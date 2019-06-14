The Arc Vector is equal parts design study, science experiment and motorcycle

By make and model
The Arc Vector is a £90,000 ($113,348) made-to-order electric motorcycle.
The handmade bike has a carbon-fiber chassis and is limited to just 399 units worldwide.
The style is meant to feature touches reminiscent of classic cafe racers, like the leather tank strap.
The Vector makes 133 horsepower and only weighs 480 pounds, comparable to many modern ICE-powered sportbikes.
The bike features a number of high-end components including carbon-fiber swingarms, Öhlins dampers and a Brembo Stylema brake system.
One of the biggest engineering challenges for the bike was perfecting its unique hub-center steering system.
Arc claims a combined range of 270 miles -- we're guessing that's on a WLTP cycle -- which is impressive for an electric motorcycle.
The Vector's styling borrows from a number of sources including, it would seem, Kiska Design -- aka the company that does all of KTM's styling.
Another unique feature of the Vector is the inclusion of haptic feedback for the rider as a means of providing warnings.