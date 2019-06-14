The Arc Vector is equal parts design study, science experiment and motorcycle

  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-10
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-35
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-2
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-24
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-33
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-13
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-14
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-22
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-16
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-17
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-18
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-19
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-20
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-15
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-21
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-6
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-12
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-11
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-23
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-25
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-26
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-27
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-28
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-29
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-3
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-30
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-31
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-32
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-34
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-4
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-5
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-7
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-8
  • arc-vectore-electric-motorbike-9

Arc Vector electric cafe racer

The Arc Vector is a £90,000 ($113,348) made-to-order electric motorcycle.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1
of 35

The handmade bike has a carbon-fiber chassis and is limited to just 399 units worldwide.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
2
of 35

The style is meant to feature touches reminiscent of classic cafe racers, like the leather tank strap.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
3
of 35

The Vector makes 133 horsepower and only weighs 480 pounds, comparable to many modern ICE-powered sportbikes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
4
of 35

The bike features a number of high-end components including carbon-fiber swingarms, Öhlins dampers and a Brembo Stylema brake system.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
5
of 35

One of the biggest engineering challenges for the bike was perfecting its unique hub-center steering system.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 35

Arc claims a combined range of 270 miles -- we're guessing that's on a WLTP cycle -- which is impressive for an electric motorcycle.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
7
of 35

The Vector's styling borrows from a number of sources including, it would seem, Kiska Design -- aka the company that does all of KTM's styling.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 35

Another unique feature of the Vector is the inclusion of haptic feedback for the rider as a means of providing warnings.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
9
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
10
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
14
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
15
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
16
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
17
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
18
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
19
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
20
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
21
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
22
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
23
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
24
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
25
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
26
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
27
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
28
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
29
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
30
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
31
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
32
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
33
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
34
of 35

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
35
of 35
Now Reading

The Arc Vector is equal parts design study, science experiment and motorcycle

Up Next

2019 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer: Cool, comfortable, and approachable

Latest Stories

The Arc Vector is a $111,000 electric work of art that you can ride

The Arc Vector is a $111,000 electric work of art that you can ride

by
FCA inks deals with EU utilities to flesh out public, private EV charging networks

FCA inks deals with EU utilities to flesh out public, private EV charging networks

by
AutoComplete: Chevy's Silverado HD gets surprisingly reasonable entry-level pricing

AutoComplete: Chevy's Silverado HD gets surprisingly reasonable entry-level pricing

1:36
Pink different: Lyft rolls out colorful e-scooter

Pink different: Lyft rolls out colorful e-scooter

by
The best used car deals in 2019

The best used car deals in 2019

by