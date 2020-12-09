Aptera Paradigm wants to rethink EVs

We're skeptical but maybe the company can pull it off.
Aptera is back again, this time with a promised "never-charge" solar EV.
The idea is to leave it out in the sun to charge the car, while powerful solar panels suck up the energy.
It's a good idea, but we're highly skeptical.
We'll see if Aptera can pull it off. The company went bankrupt nine years ago in pursuit of other breakthroughs.
