X
Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE CamerasApple Watch DealsBest Android VPNPlayStation Plus GamesBluetooth Speaker DealCasper Bedding Sale

Alpine A110 E-ternite Is Full of French Innovation

There's even a version with body parts made from flax.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
Alpine A110 E-ternite
1 of 13 Alpine

Alpine this week unveiled the A110 E-ternite. 

Alpine A110 E-ternite
2 of 13 Alpine

This prototype show car isn't necessarily destined for production; instead, it stands as a sort of test bed for the future of Alpine as automakers shift toward electrification.     

Alpine A110 E-ternite
3 of 13 Alpine

The A110 E-ternite's 12 battery modules are split up, with four at the front of the car and the remaining eight at the rear.    

Alpine A110 E-ternite
4 of 13 Alpine

A single electric motor at the rear provides 239 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, and it uses a two-speed dual-clutch transmission that was developed solely for this vehicle.    

Alpine A110 E-ternite
5 of 13 Alpine

Range is estimated at 261 miles on the European WLTP cycle.    

Alpine A110 E-ternite
6 of 13 Alpine

While the standard A110 is a coupe, the A110 E-ternite is a convertible.    

Alpine A110 E-ternite
7 of 13 Alpine

Its carbon roof features a removable panel, and engineers tweaked the vehicle to ensure that the new roof didn't compromise overall rigidity.    

Alpine A110 E-ternite
8 of 13 Alpine

The addition of a more complex roof and a fully electric powertrain did incur an overall weight gain, with the A110 E-ternite weighing about 570 pounds more than a standard A110.    

Alpine A110 E-ternite
9 of 13 Alpine

Instead of a traditional infotainment system built into the dashboard, the Alpine A110 E-ternite uses the owner's own tablet for telematics, giving the driver a little extra sense of familiarity.    

Alpine A110 E-ternite
10 of 13 Alpine

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Alpine A110 E-ternite.

Alpine A110 E-ternite
11 of 13 Alpine
Alpine A110 E-ternite
12 of 13 Alpine
Alpine A110 E-ternite
13 of 13 Alpine

More Galleries

2023 Civic Type R Is Honda's Hot Hatch Reborn

More Galleries

2023 Civic Type R Is Honda's Hot Hatch Reborn

18 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

82 Photos
Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

More Galleries

Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope Images Compared: See the Difference

12 Photos
Meet the New Toyota Crown Family of Vehicles

More Galleries

Meet the New Toyota Crown Family of Vehicles

28 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos