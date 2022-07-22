Alpine A110 E-ternite Is Full of French Innovation

There's even a version with body parts made from flax.
Alpine this week unveiled the A110 E-ternite.
This prototype show car isn't necessarily destined for production; instead, it stands as a sort of test bed for the future of Alpine as automakers shift toward electrification.
The A110 E-ternite's 12 battery modules are split up, with four at the front of the car and the remaining eight at the rear.
A single electric motor at the rear provides 239 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, and it uses a two-speed dual-clutch transmission that was developed solely for this vehicle.
Range is estimated at 261 miles on the European WLTP cycle.
While the standard A110 is a coupe, the A110 E-ternite is a convertible.
Its carbon roof features a removable panel, and engineers tweaked the vehicle to ensure that the new roof didn't compromise overall rigidity.
The addition of a more complex roof and a fully electric powertrain did incur an overall weight gain, with the A110 E-ternite weighing about 570 pounds more than a standard A110.
Instead of a traditional infotainment system built into the dashboard, the Alpine A110 E-ternite uses the owner's own tablet for telematics, giving the driver a little extra sense of familiarity.
