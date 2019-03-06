Alfa Romeo Tonale concept is a tiny Italian SUV

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Alfa Romeo on Tuesday unveiled the Tonale concept, a compact SUV that previews a production version destined for some point in the near future.
The look is a slight departure from the wider-eyed Stelvio, adopting some razor-thin headlights on either side of a revised version of Alfa's triangular grille.
Despite being Alfa Romeo's first plug-in hybrid, the automaker offered very few specifics on what to expect.
While it's not obscene to expect a transverse, front-drive-style layout for the powertrain, it's unlikely that Fiat Chrysler is just going to rip out the guts of the Pacifica Hybrid minivan and attempt to graft it onto a much smaller body.
But since we don't know anything about it, guesses are all we have for now.
Because it will focus on driving dynamics, most of the modes mentioned err toward the sporty side.
Dual Power mode tries to pull as much power out of both the gas engine and electric motors as possible.
Advance E mode focuses on all-electric performance.
So, when will it come out? That's a very good question.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Alfa Romeo Tonale.