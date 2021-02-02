You can also sleep and cook in it, so that's a bonus?
From the outside the 2021 Airstream Flying Cloud Office looks like a normal Airstream Flying Cloud.
It's got the brand's famous aluminum Twinkie silhouette.
And lots of windows for light.
But on the inside, it's had some special modifications to make it an awesome mobile office.
Instead of bunks in the corner, it now has a desk with storage and an office chair.
There are cabinets overhead with dry-erase surfaces.
There are also USB ports for easy device charging.
The Flying Cloud is still a killer travel trailer too.
It's got a lovely bathroom and a well-equipped kitchen.
It's also got plenty of convertible seating to sleep lots of people.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Airstream Flying Cloud Office is the perfect wheeled workspace
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.