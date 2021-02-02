Airstream Flying Cloud Office is the perfect wheeled workspace

You can also sleep and cook in it, so that's a bonus?

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-exterior-3-qtr-web.png
1 of 16
Airstream

From the outside the 2021 Airstream Flying Cloud Office looks like a normal Airstream Flying Cloud.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-exterior-bird-eye-web.png
2 of 16
Airstream

It's got the brand's famous aluminum Twinkie silhouette.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-exterior-bug-eye-web.png
3 of 16
Airstream

And lots of windows for light.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-exterior-curbside-web.png
4 of 16
Airstream

But on the inside, it's had some special modifications to make it an awesome mobile office.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-exterior-rear-web.png
5 of 16
Airstream

Instead of bunks in the corner, it now has a desk with storage and an office chair.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-exterior-street-side-web.png
6 of 16
Airstream

There are cabinets overhead with dry-erase surfaces.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-dinette-down-web.png
7 of 16
Airstream

There are also USB ports for easy device charging.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-dinette-web.png
8 of 16
Airstream

The Flying Cloud is still a killer travel trailer too.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-lavy-web.png
9 of 16
Airstream

It's got a lovely bathroom and a well-equipped kitchen.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-lounge-web.png
10 of 16
Airstream

It's also got plenty of convertible seating to sleep lots of people.

2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-mi-b2f-web.png
11 of 16
Airstream
2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-mi-f2b-web.png
12 of 16
Airstream
2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-office-aerial-web.png
13 of 16
Airstream
2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-office-bed-web.png
14 of 16
Airstream
2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-office-f2b-web.png
15 of 16
Airstream
2021-flying-cloud-30-office-seattle-mist-queen-web.png
16 of 16
Airstream
