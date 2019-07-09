Stay connected in the retro-cool Airstream Classic trailer

By make and model
Long seen as the pinnacle of tow-behind luxury on wheels, the latest Airstream trailers are getting a tech overhaul.
The new Smart RV Control app can show a checklist of everything that needs to happen to hook up an RV properly.
The app also gives control of the lighting and HVAC systems and can deploy the power awning at the touch of a button.
The Airstream Classic trailers have a Wi-Fi booster for any public signals one might encounter while camping and there is also an AT&T modem for 4G LTE data.
Of course, you can still operate everything from inside the trailer with just the push of a button.
The kitchen is maxed out with a large (for a trailer) refrigerator and freezer as well as a convection oven/microwave combination, a traditional oven, a three-burner propane stove and a good-sized sink.
A table that can seat four can also be broken down into a bed while a comfy couch with reclining seats on either end with USB ports built right in takes up real estate in front.
The rear is set up with two twin reclining beds, each with their own USB port, although there is a second configuration that features a double bed.
The 2019 Airstream Classic 30-foot trailer is $153,400, but you can add 3 more feet of length for $167,900.