Acura TLX gets a motorsport debut at 2020 Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Three of the new TLX models will be on America's mountain in August, plus an NSX.

2021 Acura TLX Pikes Peak racer
Acura

2021 Acura TLX Pikes Peak racer

Acura is doing it big at Pikes Peak again.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-002
Acura

This time it's giving the hot new TLX sedan its motorsport debut.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-003
Acura

Two 2.0-liter turbo TLX prototypes will go up America's mountain.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-004
Acura

There will also be a 3.0-liter turbo V6-powered Type S prototype serving as pace car.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-005
Acura

The Acura race team is composed entirely of volunteer staff from Acura, mostly engineers.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-006
Acura

They're responsible for the entire race effort, from designing and testing the cars, to race prep, crewing at the race and driving the cars.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-007
Acura

The 2021 TLX promises to be the sportiest Acura to hit dealers in some time.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-008
Acura

The two competition cars will run in the exhibition class.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-009
Acura

The cars have received some modification for racing purposes, but not as much as you might think.

acura-pikes-peak-2020-images-010
Acura

The 98th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set to occur on August 30th.

