Three of the new TLX models will be on America's mountain in August, plus an NSX.
Acura is doing it big at Pikes Peak again.
This time it's giving the hot new TLX sedan its motorsport debut.
Two 2.0-liter turbo TLX prototypes will go up America's mountain.
There will also be a 3.0-liter turbo V6-powered Type S prototype serving as pace car.
The Acura race team is composed entirely of volunteer staff from Acura, mostly engineers.
They're responsible for the entire race effort, from designing and testing the cars, to race prep, crewing at the race and driving the cars.
The 2021 TLX promises to be the sportiest Acura to hit dealers in some time.
The two competition cars will run in the exhibition class.
The cars have received some modification for racing purposes, but not as much as you might think.
The 98th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set to occur on August 30th.
Discuss: Acura TLX gets a motorsport debut at 2020 Pikes Peak Hill Climb
