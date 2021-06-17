/>

Acura is bringing the heat to the Pikes Peak hill climb

The new MDX Type S is acting as a tow vehicle and the brand is competing with two TLX Type S sedans and two NSX supercars

Daniel Golson
Acura is fielding two TLX Type S sedans and two NSX supercars in the Pikes Peak hill climb this year.

The new Acura MDX Type S will be a tow vehicle for one of Acura's Pikes Peak race cars.

The new Type S uses a 355-hp turbocharged V6 engine.

This TLX is in the Open Division and it's got bigger turbos, a lot less weight and a crazy aero package.

The other TLX is closer to production spec.

