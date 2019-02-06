30 years of the Acura NSX in photos

  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show9
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch6
  • acura-ns-x-concept
  • acura-nsx-concept-vs-production
  • acura-nsx-h-6452
  • acura-nsx-h-7656
  • acura-nsx-h-7643
  • acura-nsx-h-6392
  • acura-nsx-h-7569
  • acura-nsx-h-6569
  • 1991-acura-nsx-2019-acura-nsx
  • acura-ns-x-concept1
  • 1991-acura-nsx-and-2019-acura-nsx-6777
  • 1991-acura-nsx-and-2019-acura-nsx-6804
  • 1991-acura-nsx-and-2019-acura-nsx-6848
  • 1991-acura-nsx-and-2019-acura-nsx-6879
  • 1991-acura-nsx-and-2019-acura-nsx-6893
  • 1991-acura-nsx-and-2019-acura-nsx-7047
  • 1991-acura-nsx-and-2019-acura-nsx-7196
  • 1991-acura-nsx-and-2019-acura-nsx-7231
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show1
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show2
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show3
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show4
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show5
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show6
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show7
  • acura-ns-x-at-1989-chicago-auto-show8
  • acura-ns-x-concept2
  • acura-ns-x-concept3
  • acura-nsx-h-6389
  • acura-nsx-h-6411
  • acura-nsx-h-6418
  • acura-nsx-h-6422
  • acura-nsx-h-6447
  • acura-nsx-h-6472
  • acura-nsx-h-6473
  • acura-nsx-h-6486
  • acura-nsx-h-6487
  • acura-nsx-h-6515
  • acura-nsx-h-6548
  • acura-nsx-h-6611
  • acura-nsx-h-7314
  • acura-nsx-h-7364
  • acura-nsx-h-7393
  • acura-nsx-h-7624
  • acura-nsx-h-7628
  • acura-nsx-h-7650
  • acura-nsx-h-7662
  • acura-nsx-h-7690
  • acura-nsx-h-7703
  • acura-nsx-h-7796
  • acura-nsx-h-7852
  • acura-nsx-h-7866
  • acura-nsx-h-7878
  • acura-nsx-h-7914
  • acura-nsx-h-8184
  • acura-nsx-h-8330
  • acura-nsx-launch
  • acura-nsx-launch1
  • acura-nsx-launch2
  • acura-nsx-launch3
  • acura-nsx-launch4
  • acura-nsx-launch5
  • acura-nsx-launch6
  • acura-nsx-racecars
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch1
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch10
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch11
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch12
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch13
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch2
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch3
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch4
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch7
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch8
  • original-acura-nsx-sketch9

30 years ago at the Chicago Auto Show, Acura debuted its NS-X concept car, which faithfully previewed its eventual NSX production car for 1991.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
1
of 79

Note the Pontiac Fiero-looking rear fascia of this early design sketch. Thank goodness that didn't make production.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
2
of 79

The production-looking prototype was handsome, especially from this angle.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
3
of 79

See? You can barely tell the difference between prototype and production. The production car is the longer one.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
4
of 79

The 1991 Acura NSX came with a 3.0-liter V6 good for 270 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
5
of 79

The comfy interior boasted a Bose sound system with a tape player and a CD changer. 

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
6
of 79

The 2019 Acura NSX features a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a nine-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
7
of 79

Both generations of the NSX are attractive, but the original has a magnetism that seems to be missing with the current car.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
8
of 79

The 2019 NSX makes up for that with much more grunt: 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque, specifically, which is doled out though a nine-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
9
of 79

Click or scroll further for more images taking you down memory lane with the Acura NSX.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
10
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
11
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
12
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
13
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
14
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
15
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
16
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
17
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
18
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
19
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
20
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
21
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
22
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
23
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
24
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
25
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
26
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
27
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
28
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
29
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
30
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
31
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
32
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
33
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
34
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
35
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
36
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
37
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
38
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
39
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
40
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
41
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
42
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
43
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
44
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
45
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
46
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
47
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
48
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
49
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
50
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
51
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
52
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
53
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
54
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
55
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
56
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
57
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
58
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
59
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
60
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
61
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
62
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
63
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
64
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
65
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
66
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
67
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
68
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
69
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
70
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
71
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
72
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
73
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
74
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
75
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
76
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
77
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
78
of 79

.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
79
of 79
Now Reading

30 years of the Acura NSX in photos

Up Next

2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Caravan special editions are minivan marvels

Latest Stories

2020 Kia Sportage grows up for the Chicago Auto Show

2020 Kia Sportage grows up for the Chicago Auto Show

1:38
2020 Kia Sportage debuts with updated styling and a lot more tech

2020 Kia Sportage debuts with updated styling and a lot more tech

by
2020 Kia Forte GT-Line focuses on the bark, not the bite

2020 Kia Forte GT-Line focuses on the bark, not the bite

1:32
Cadillac XT5 Sport Package gets dark for a limited time in Chicago

Cadillac XT5 Sport Package gets dark for a limited time in Chicago

by
2019 Ram Chassis Cab gets tougher, lighter and safer

2019 Ram Chassis Cab gets tougher, lighter and safer

by