30 years of the Acura NSX in photos

30 years ago at the Chicago Auto Show, Acura debuted its NS-X concept car, which faithfully previewed its eventual NSX production car for 1991.
Note the Pontiac Fiero-looking rear fascia of this early design sketch. Thank goodness that didn't make production.
The production-looking prototype was handsome, especially from this angle.
See? You can barely tell the difference between prototype and production. The production car is the longer one.
The 1991 Acura NSX came with a 3.0-liter V6 good for 270 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque.
The comfy interior boasted a Bose sound system with a tape player and a CD changer.
The 2019 Acura NSX features a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a nine-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system.
Both generations of the NSX are attractive, but the original has a magnetism that seems to be missing with the current car.
The 2019 NSX makes up for that with much more grunt: 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque, specifically, which is doled out though a nine-speed, dual-clutch transmission.
