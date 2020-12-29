2001 Acura Integra Type R and 2021 Honda Civic Type R: Did the Golden Era ever end?

We take a look at two of Honda's most beloved sports models from the last 20 years to see if they're really worlds apart.
Honda's performance cars have always punched above their weight class.
No badge has signified that more than the legendary Type R.
We were curious what 20 years of changing tastes and technology did to the Type R experience.
Was the gulf between the current Civic Type R and the legendary Integra Type R so big?
Did Honda's so-called "Golden Era" ever truly end?
While the performance numbers make it look like there is a massive difference between the two, the driving experience says otherwise.
Both cars are sharp, responsive and fun at the limit.
Both are shining examples of how good front-wheel drive can be when done right.
Both feel unbreakable and unflappable.
Both deserve their Type R badge and the accompanying reverence.
