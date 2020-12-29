2001 Acura Integra Type R and 2021 Honda Civic Type R: Did the Golden Era ever end?

We take a look at two of Honda's most beloved sports models from the last 20 years to see if they're really worlds apart.

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-005
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Honda's performance cars have always punched above their weight class.

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-004
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

No badge has signified that more than the legendary Type R.

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-023
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

We were curious what 20 years of changing tastes and technology did to the Type R experience.

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-009
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Was the gulf between the current Civic Type R and the legendary Integra Type R so big?

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-021
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Did Honda's so-called "Golden Era" ever truly end?

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-006
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

While the performance numbers make it look like there is a massive difference between the two, the driving experience says otherwise.

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-017
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Both cars are sharp, responsive and fun at the limit.

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-016
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Both are shining examples of how good front-wheel drive can be when done right.

acura-integra-honda-civic-typer-013
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Both feel unbreakable and unflappable.

2001-acura-integra-typer-001
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Both deserve their Type R badge and the accompanying reverence.

2001-acura-integra-typer-002
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-003
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-004
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-005
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-006
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-007
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-010
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-013
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-016
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-017
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2001-acura-integra-typer-019
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021-honda-civic-typer-001
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021-honda-civic-typer-003
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021-honda-civic-typer-006
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021-honda-civic-typer-007
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021-honda-civic-typer-008
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition
Honda
2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition
Honda
2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition
Honda
2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition
Honda
2020 Honda Civic Type R
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
01-int-typer
Acura
2001-acura-integra-type-r-005
Acura
