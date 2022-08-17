Acura ARX-06 LMDh Is One Sharp-Lookin' Hybrid

Expect to see it at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.
The ARX-06, which stands for "Acura Racing Experimental, Generation 6," will make its competition debut at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, Florida, this coming January.
Acura worked with Oreca for the ARX-06's carbon-fiber chassis, with the body's design work coming out of the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles.
The hybrid system is the same for all competitors and is supplied, but each automaker must provide its own internal-combustion engine for these hybrid race cars.
Honda Performance Development created a bespoke 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 for the job.
A six-speed sequential racing transmission handles the cog-swapping duties.
It'll compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing series, continuing the automaker's partnerships with both Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing.