Acura ARX-06 LMDh Is One Sharp-Lookin' Hybrid

Expect to see it at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

Acura ARX-06 LMDh Prototype race car
Acura

The ARX-06, which stands for "Acura Racing Experimental, Generation 6," will make its competition debut at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, Florida, this coming January.       

Acura ARX-06 LMDh Prototype race car
Acura

Acura worked with Oreca for the ARX-06's carbon-fiber chassis, with the body's design work coming out of the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles.       

Acura ARX-06 LMDh Prototype race car
Acura

The hybrid system is the same for all competitors and is supplied, but each automaker must provide its own internal-combustion engine for these hybrid race cars.    

Acura ARX-06 LMDh Prototype race car
Acura

Honda Performance Development created a bespoke 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 for the job.    

Acura ARX-06 LMDh Prototype race car
Acura

A six-speed sequential racing transmission handles the cog-swapping duties.

Acura ARX-06 LMDh Prototype race car
Acura

It'll compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing series, continuing the automaker's partnerships with both Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing.    

