Acura's 2019 motorsports livery brings it back to the 1990s

  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery
  • Acura Heritage Livery

Acura Team Penske unveiled its livery for the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.     

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
1
of 13

It pays homage to Acura's 1991-1993 efforts in IMSA prototype racing.    

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
2
of 13

Specifically, it's a throwback to the Comptech Racing Acura-Spice GTP Lights race cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
3
of 13

The old cars ran modified versions of the V6 engine found in the first NSX.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
4
of 13

Of course, modern prototypes are vastly more complex than the old-school ones, but adapting the orange-and-white livery to a modern car results in something rather pretty.     

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
5
of 13

Acura will start its season at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.   

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
6
of 13

It'll field two of its Acura Team Penske ARX-05 prototypes.     

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
7
of 13

The lineups are rather star-studded, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
8
of 13

Drivers include Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi behind the wheel.    

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
9
of 13

Keep scrolling to check out a few pictures of the IMSA prototype that first wore this livery.

Published:Caption:Photo:AcuraRead the article
10
of 13

Published:Photo:AcuraRead the article
11
of 13

Published:Photo:AcuraRead the article
12
of 13

Published:Photo:AcuraRead the article
13
of 13
Now Reading

Acura's 2019 motorsports livery brings it back to the 1990s

Up Next

This tuned 2019 Acura RDX packs 345 horsepower

Latest Stories

Cadillac XT6 teased ahead of Detroit Auto Show debut

Cadillac XT6 teased ahead of Detroit Auto Show debut

by
FCA announces its final round of Takata recalls, 1.4 million vehicles affected

FCA announces its final round of Takata recalls, 1.4 million vehicles affected

by
2019 Ram Heavy Duty teased on video ahead of Detroit Auto Show debut

2019 Ram Heavy Duty teased on video ahead of Detroit Auto Show debut

by
Mugen concepts take Honda Civic Type R styling over the top

Mugen concepts take Honda Civic Type R styling over the top

by
Cadillac will become GM's lead electric-car brand

Cadillac will become GM's lead electric-car brand

by