Acura's 2019 motorsports livery brings it back to the 1990s

Acura Team Penske unveiled its livery for the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
It pays homage to Acura's 1991-1993 efforts in IMSA prototype racing.
Specifically, it's a throwback to the Comptech Racing Acura-Spice GTP Lights race cars.
The old cars ran modified versions of the V6 engine found in the first NSX.
Of course, modern prototypes are vastly more complex than the old-school ones, but adapting the orange-and-white livery to a modern car results in something rather pretty.
Acura will start its season at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.
It'll field two of its Acura Team Penske ARX-05 prototypes.
The lineups are rather star-studded, too.
Drivers include Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi behind the wheel.
Keep scrolling to check out a few pictures of the IMSA prototype that first wore this livery.