3-Row VW ID Buzz Electric Microbus Is Headed to the States in 2024

Volkswagen's ID Buzz stretches by nearly 10 inches to make room for up to seven passengers and a bigger battery.
Meet the all-new Volkswagen ID Buzz... again.
Nostalgic fans of electric vans are finally getting a North American version of VW's electric Microbus revival.
The new three-row ID Buzz features a longer wheelbase, more seats and more power than the European version.
Up front, you'll find a new illuminated version of the Buzz's massive VW badge.
The longer sliding side doors make room for power opening side windows that sit flush when closed.
Above it all, passengers are treated to the largest glass roof VW has ever manufactured.
The second row boasts tons of legroom and the seats slide forward to make room for two adults in the new third row.
The Buzz will also be offered in a six-seat configuration with captain's chairs in the second row.
Up front, a 12.9-inch version of VW's newest infotainment suite lives at the center of the floating dashboard.
Interestingly, the front cameras for the standard IQ Drive driver aid and safety system are located at the bottom of the windshield.
Multiple USB Type-C ports can be found throughout the cabin.
There's even a USB port at the top of the windshield for powering dash cams.
The longer Buzz also features a larger 91-kWh battery, though updated range estimates haven't been announced.