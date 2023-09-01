2025 Mini Cooper SE Debuts Minimal, Compact Design
The all-new, all-electric Mini Cooper SE grows its cruising range, but it keeps its chassis stays nice and small.
Mini's iconic Cooper hatchback enters its fifth generation.
Along the way, it makes the transition to a full-electric platform.
The Cooper will be available in two configurations.
The Cooper E has a single 135-kilowatt (184 horsepower) electric motor mated to a 40.7 kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery.
The Cooper SE steps up to a 160 kW (218 hp) electric motor and a maximum of 243 lb-ft of torque.
With its bigger 54.2 kWh battery, the SE cruises for up to 250 miles on the WLTP charge.
Inside, passengers are treated to a minimalist cabin with available color projection ambient lighting.
Mini has vowed to use only sustainable materials in the Cooper's cabin. No leather here.
Physical switches and a large circular display are hallmarks of Mini design.
The circular OLED screen displaying the Mini Operating System 9 software is, however, the first of its kind.
