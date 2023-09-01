X

2025 Mini Cooper SE Debuts Minimal, Compact Design

The all-new, all-electric Mini Cooper SE grows its cruising range, but it keeps its chassis stays nice and small.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin
All-new Mini Cooper SE
1 of 37 Mini

Mini's iconic Cooper hatchback enters its fifth generation.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
2 of 37 Mini

Along the way, it makes the transition to a full-electric platform.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
3 of 37 Mini

The Cooper will be available in two configurations.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
4 of 37 Mini

The Cooper E has a single 135-kilowatt (184 horsepower) electric motor mated to a 40.7 kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
5 of 37 Mini

The Cooper SE steps up to a 160 kW (218 hp) electric motor and a maximum of 243 lb-ft of torque.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
6 of 37 Mini

With its bigger 54.2 kWh battery, the SE cruises for up to 250 miles on the WLTP charge.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
7 of 37 Mini

Inside, passengers are treated to a minimalist cabin with available color projection ambient lighting.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
8 of 37 Mini

Mini has vowed to use only sustainable materials in the Cooper's cabin. No leather here.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
9 of 37 Mini

Physical switches and a large circular display are hallmarks of Mini design.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
10 of 37 Mini

The circular OLED screen displaying the Mini Operating System 9 software is, however, the first of its kind.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
11 of 37 Mini

Keep swiping for more photos of the new fifth-gen Mini Cooper SE or check out our first look for more details.

All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
All-new Mini Cooper SE
