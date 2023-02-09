Meet the 2024 VW Atlas SUV and Cross Sport

Volkswagen revealed the updated 2024 Atlas SUV and Cross Sport this evening at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. Most trim levels will now feature VW's new full-width LED light signature and illuminated logo.
Both variants feature updated front fascia and new, larger rear spoilers.
A new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine replaces both the old four-banger and the VR6 with this update.
The new turbocharged motor balanced improved torque versus the VR6 with improved efficiency.
The new Atlas models will be available in front and all-wheel driven configurations with the same 8-speed transmission as before.
The biggest change can be found on the inside where the Atlases debut their more upscale cabin with standard leatherette or optional quilted leather.
Ambient illumination with 30 user-selectable colors echoes the light bars at the front and rear ends.
The Atlas now comes standard with a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch main infotainment display.