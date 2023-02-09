X
Meet the 2024 VW Atlas SUV and Cross Sport

Volkswagen updates its Atlas family of SUVs with a mild exterior refresh and an extensive overhaul of the cabin comfort and technology.

Antuan Goodwin
2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
Volkswagen revealed the updated 2024 Atlas SUV and Cross Sport this evening at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. Most trim levels will now feature VW's new full-width LED light signature and illuminated logo.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
Both variants feature updated front fascia and new, larger rear spoilers.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
A new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine replaces both the old four-banger and the VR6 with this update.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
The new turbocharged motor balanced improved torque versus the VR6 with improved efficiency.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
The new Atlas models will be available in front and all-wheel driven configurations with the same 8-speed transmission as before.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
The biggest change can be found on the inside where the Atlases debut their more upscale cabin with standard leatherette or optional quilted leather.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
Ambient illumination with 30 user-selectable colors echoes the light bars at the front and rear ends.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
The Atlas now comes standard with a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch main infotainment display.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
Check out our first look at the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas family for more details.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas SUV and Cross Sport
