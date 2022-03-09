/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Volkswagen's Retro ID Buzz Is Super Cute and Fully Electric

The ID Buzz microbus we'll get in America will have a longer wheelbase, but otherwise it looks just like this rad Euro-spec model.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

See full bio
2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
1 of 76 Daniel Golson/CNET

Volkswagen's ID Buzz is finally here, in production form.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
2 of 76 Daniel Golson/CNET

This is a short-wheelbase Euro-spec model; we'll get a longer wheelbase in the US.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
3 of 76 Volkswagen

The ID Buzz is retro design done super right.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
4 of 76 Volkswagen

Four two-tone color schemes are on offer.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
5 of 76 Volkswagen

The interior is colorful too.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
6 of 76 Daniel Golson/CNET

The US version will get three rows of seats.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
7 of 76 Volkswagen

There's lots of room in the back.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
8 of 76 Daniel Golson/CNET

The ID Buzz has a 201-hp electric motor powering the rear axle and a 77-kWh battery pack.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
9 of 76 Daniel Golson/CNET

It will go on sale in the US in 2024.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
10 of 76 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz.

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz Euro-spec
