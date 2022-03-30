/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Rolls-Royce's Spectre Prototype Looks Good in the Snow

It just finished winter testing outside the Arctic Circle in Arjeplog, Sweden.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-110
1 of 9 Rolls-Royce

The electric Rolls-Royce Spectre finished its winter testing regimen in Sweden.

rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-113
2 of 9 Rolls-Royce

Over the course of its development the Spectre will cover 2.5 million kilometers.

rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-114
3 of 9 Rolls-Royce

It will be the first Rolls since 1926 with 23-inch wheels.

rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-116
4 of 9 Rolls-Royce

Rolls is positioning the Spectre as a successor to the massive Phantom Coupe.

rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-115
5 of 9 Rolls-Royce

It rides on the brand's Architecture of Luxury.

rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-117
6 of 9 Rolls-Royce

Keep going for more pics of the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre.

rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-111
7 of 9 Rolls-Royce

It has way more processors and cabling than any previous Rolls-Royce.

rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-118
8 of 9 Rolls-Royce

The Spectre is the most aerodynamic Rolls ever.

rolls-royce-spectre-coupe-ev-winter-testing-112
9 of 9 Rolls-Royce

The Spectre will go on sale in late 2023.

