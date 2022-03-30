Rolls-Royce's Spectre Prototype Looks Good in the Snow

It just finished winter testing outside the Arctic Circle in Arjeplog, Sweden.
The electric Rolls-Royce Spectre finished its winter testing regimen in Sweden.
Over the course of its development the Spectre will cover 2.5 million kilometers.
It will be the first Rolls since 1926 with 23-inch wheels.
Rolls is positioning the Spectre as a successor to the massive Phantom Coupe.
It rides on the brand's Architecture of Luxury.
Keep going for more pics of the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre.
It has way more processors and cabling than any previous Rolls-Royce.
The Spectre is the most aerodynamic Rolls ever.
The Spectre will go on sale in late 2023.