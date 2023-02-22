X
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Debuts Super-Size Superscreen

Scaled down slightly from the larger Hyperscreen, Mercedes' Superscreen packs a few new tricks, thanks to its standard selfie camera and 5G connectivity.

Antuan Goodwin
See full bio
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
Our first look at the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class showcases the sedan's massive Superscreen dashboard displays.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
Like the Hyperscreen that debuted on the EQS, the E-Class' Superscreen fuses multiple displays to a single, full-width glass panel.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
Sizes for the three displays hasn't been stated, but I estimate the instrument cluster and passenger display to be around 12.3 inches each.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
The center display may be a hair smaller than the Hyperscreen's 17.7-inch main screen.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
The entire show is now run by a single, powerful processor and connected via a 5G antenna.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
Ambient lighting is more extensively used, tying into the audio and driver aid systems.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
A third-party app store brings apps like TikTok, Zoom and Angry Birds on the road.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
Superscreen comes with a selfie camera mounted at the top of the dash that can be used for video calls when parked and help reduce driver distraction while driving.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
Check out our first look at the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class' Superscreen cockpit for more details.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen
