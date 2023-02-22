2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Debuts Super-Size Superscreen

Our first look at the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class showcases the sedan's massive Superscreen dashboard displays.
Like the Hyperscreen that debuted on the EQS, the E-Class' Superscreen fuses multiple displays to a single, full-width glass panel.
Sizes for the three displays hasn't been stated, but I estimate the instrument cluster and passenger display to be around 12.3 inches each.
The center display may be a hair smaller than the Hyperscreen's 17.7-inch main screen.
The entire show is now run by a single, powerful processor and connected via a 5G antenna.
Ambient lighting is more extensively used, tying into the audio and driver aid systems.
A third-party app store brings apps like TikTok, Zoom and Angry Birds on the road.
Superscreen comes with a selfie camera mounted at the top of the dash that can be used for video calls when parked and help reduce driver distraction while driving.