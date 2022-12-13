X
Influencers Charged With FraudApple iOS 16.2Keurig's $10 Million Settlement'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''Avatar 2' ReviewBest Smart Home Gifts

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Is a Proper Performance Car

Don't let the plug-in hybrid powertrain dissuade you. The new C63 can boogie.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
See full bio
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
1 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

Through a combination of a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine up front and an electric motor out back, the 2024 C63 delivers an impressive 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, fed to all four wheels by way of a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
2 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

Instead of being tuned for maximum efficiency, the small 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery is engineered for maximum input and output.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
3 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

Even though the C63's e-motor is 'round back, it can still send its energy to all four wheels through the AWD system's various shafts and axles.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
4 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

The electric motor also has its own two-speed transmission, kicking in around 87 mph, where it reaches its maximum speed of about 13,500 RPM. 

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
5 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes' hyper-potent turbo-four also receives electric assistance, spooling up its turbocharger earlier than if it ran on exhaust gases alone.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
6 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

The C63's electro-wizardry adds roughly 600 pounds to the outgoing AMG's curb weight, which at about 4,600 pounds puts it in line with a Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye. 

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
7 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

In conjunction with AMG's built-in Track Pace app, drivers on certain tracks can use the gas pedal's kickdown detent to access 100% e-motor thrust (normally limited to 80%) at designated spots on the track. 

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
8 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

The 6.1-kWh battery doesn't offer much in the way of range -- EPA estimates are still TBA, but I'd guess a figure below 10 miles -- but with a 201-hp max output, there's enough around-town thrust. 

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
9 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

An Electric mode forces EV operation, but a light foot in Comfort mode achieves practically the same effect.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
10 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance!

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
11 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
12 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
13 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
14 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
15 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
16 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
17 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
18 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
19 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
20 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
21 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
22 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
23 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
24 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
25 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
26 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
27 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
28 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
29 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
30 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
31 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
32 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
33 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
34 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
35 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
36 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
37 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
38 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
39 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
40 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
41 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
42 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
43 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
44 of 45 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63
45 of 45 Mercedes-Benz

More Galleries

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
mandalorian-3-social.png

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

62 Photos
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

48 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022

36 Photos
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For
mitsubishi-outlander-phev-2023-50

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For

50 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
See NASA's Daring Artemis I Moon Mission Unfold in Stunning Images
Gray moon looms large as Orion spacecraft appears on the left side in a partial view.

See NASA's Daring Artemis I Moon Mission Unfold in Stunning Images

24 Photos
Honda's walking-assist devices--photos
03_(1).jpg

Honda's walking-assist devices--photos

2 Photos