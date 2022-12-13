2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Is a Proper Performance Car

Through a combination of a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine up front and an electric motor out back, the 2024 C63 delivers an impressive 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, fed to all four wheels by way of a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission.
Instead of being tuned for maximum efficiency, the small 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery is engineered for maximum input and output.
Even though the C63's e-motor is 'round back, it can still send its energy to all four wheels through the AWD system's various shafts and axles.
The electric motor also has its own two-speed transmission, kicking in around 87 mph, where it reaches its maximum speed of about 13,500 RPM.
Mercedes' hyper-potent turbo-four also receives electric assistance, spooling up its turbocharger earlier than if it ran on exhaust gases alone.
The C63's electro-wizardry adds roughly 600 pounds to the outgoing AMG's curb weight, which at about 4,600 pounds puts it in line with a Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye.
In conjunction with AMG's built-in Track Pace app, drivers on certain tracks can use the gas pedal's kickdown detent to access 100% e-motor thrust (normally limited to 80%) at designated spots on the track.
The 6.1-kWh battery doesn't offer much in the way of range -- EPA estimates are still TBA, but I'd guess a figure below 10 miles -- but with a 201-hp max output, there's enough around-town thrust.
An Electric mode forces EV operation, but a light foot in Comfort mode achieves practically the same effect.
