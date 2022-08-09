X
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prototype Hits the Road in South Korea

Ahead of the Ioniq 6's full reveal at the Busan Auto Show, we got to take a camo'd prototype of this electric sedan for a spin.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
1 of 20 Hyundai

Underneath all this camouflage is the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
2 of 20 Hyundai

The Ioniq 6 has already been revealed in full, but I got to drive this prototype in South Korea.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
3 of 20 Hyundai

The Ioniq 6 is the second model from Hyundai's fully electric sub-brand.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
4 of 20 Hyundai

It has the same battery pack and electric motors as the Ioniq 5 hatchback.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
5 of 20 Hyundai

Its slippery silhouette gives the Ioniq 6 one of the best aerodynamic profiles in the business.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
6 of 20 Hyundai

Rear-wheel drive is standard, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version is available.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
7 of 20 Hyundai

The Ioniq 6 will go on sale in the US in 2023.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
8 of 20 Hyundai

It will likely start at around $45,000.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
9 of 20 Hyundai

A high-performance Ioniq 6 N is likely in the works, too.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
10 of 20 Hyundai

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
11 of 20 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
12 of 20 Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
13 of 20 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
14 of 20 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
15 of 20 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
16 of 20 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
17 of 20 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
18 of 20 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
19 of 20 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype
20 of 20 Hyundai

