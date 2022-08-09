2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prototype Hits the Road in South Korea

Underneath all this camouflage is the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6.
The Ioniq 6 has already been revealed in full, but I got to drive this prototype in South Korea.
The Ioniq 6 is the second model from Hyundai's fully electric sub-brand.
It has the same battery pack and electric motors as the Ioniq 5 hatchback.
Its slippery silhouette gives the Ioniq 6 one of the best aerodynamic profiles in the business.
Rear-wheel drive is standard, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version is available.
The Ioniq 6 will go on sale in the US in 2023.
It will likely start at around $45,000.
A high-performance Ioniq 6 N is likely in the works, too.
