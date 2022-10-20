2024 GMC Sierra EV: Ultium-Powered Electric Pickup Debuts Fresh Face

GMC debuts the new Sierra EV line of pickup trucks starting with the top-spec Denali Edition 1 model.
The pickup is based on GM's Ultium electric vehicle architecture, boasting around 754 horsepower.
Battery capacity hasn't been stated, but the automaker reckons around 400 miles per charge.
One of the benefits of electric trucks is the waterproof "frunk" in the space where the combustion engine once lived.
The Sierra EV features a unique exterior appearance. The cabin sees an overhaul as well.
In addition to more premium materials, the Sierra EV boasts a revised dashboard with a 16.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen.
GM's MultiPro tailgate and midgate are also standard on Denali Edition 1.