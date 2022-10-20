X
Flying Car for 2025Tesla Full Self-Driving BetaiFixit's Pixel Watch TeardownBest Places to Buy Glasses OnlineAdderall ShortagePopular Halloween Costumes

2024 GMC Sierra EV: Ultium-Powered Electric Pickup Debuts Fresh Face

Largely identical to the previously debuted Silverado EV, the new GMC Sierra EV features a new face, a premium interior and reshaped dashboard tech.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
1 of 13 GMC

GMC debuts the new Sierra EV line of pickup trucks starting with the top-spec Denali Edition 1 model.

2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
2 of 13 GMC

The pickup is based on GM's Ultium electric vehicle architecture, boasting around 754 horsepower.

2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
3 of 13 GMC

Battery capacity hasn't been stated, but the automaker reckons around 400 miles per charge.

2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
4 of 13 GMC

One of the benefits of electric trucks is the waterproof "frunk" in the space where the combustion engine once lived.

2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
5 of 13 GMC

The Sierra EV features a unique exterior appearance. The cabin sees an overhaul as well. 

2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
6 of 13 GMC

In addition to more premium materials, the Sierra EV boasts a revised dashboard with a 16.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen.

2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
7 of 13 GMC

GM's MultiPro tailgate and midgate are also standard on Denali Edition 1.

2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
8 of 13 GMC

Check out our first look at the 2024 GMC Sierra EV for more details and first impressions.

2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
9 of 13 GMC
2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
10 of 13 GMC
2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
11 of 13 GMC
2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
12 of 13 GMC
2024 GMC Sierra EV electric pickup truck
13 of 13 GMC

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring Is a Solid Compact Crossover

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring Is a Solid Compact Crossover

50 Photos
The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
The New Hyundai Grandeur Is Surprisingly Retro

More Galleries

The New Hyundai Grandeur Is Surprisingly Retro

13 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google

More Galleries

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos