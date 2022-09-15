2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is No Dressage Pony

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the first new performance trim in the Mustang lineup in 21 years, following the introduction of the Mustang Bullitt in 2001.
The goal with the Dark Horse was to create a Mustang that wasn't just a beast on the street, but also on the track.
Under the hood is a modified version of Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which in the Dark Horse will make an estimated 500 horsepower thanks to additions like the connecting rods from the Shelby GT500.
That bolts up to a standard Tremec six-speed manual transmission, but a 10-speed automatic is also available.
Standard magnetorheological dampers (MagneRide, in marketing speak) should provide a good balance of ride comfort and capability, while the rear sway bar is a bit larger than on other models.
The drivetrain should stay nice and frosty with cooling solutions out the wazoo, including brake cooling ducts, an additional engine oil cooler, a rear axle cooler and a beefier (but also lighter) radiator with stronger fans.
13.9-inch front brake rotors handle stopping duties, and additional bracing should keep the body composed as it works its way around a track.
The optional Handling Package takes things a step further with the Dark Horse, adding a special rear wing with a Gurney flap, stiffer springs, thicker sway bars and sticky Pirelli Trofeo tires.
Carbon-fiber wheels are also available, but they won't be ready right when the Dark Horse launches.
