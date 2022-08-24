X
2023 Toyota Sequoia Is Capable, but Not So Comfortable

Truck-based SUVs almost always sacrifice comfort for things like towing capacity.

Andrew Krok
Truck-based SUVs allow for far more capability when it comes to towing or traversing certain kinds of terrain, but their construction also introduces some detriments to ride quality, economy and other things. 

Hot on the heels of a new Tundra pickup, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a great reminder that life is full of tradeoffs, and it's up to you to figure out whether the juice is worth the squeeze.

The Sequoia was almost 10 years old when it was finally overhauled, and the quantum leap in styling certainly makes that known. 

Every 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a hybrid, and a pretty stout one at that.

A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 mates to an electric motor to produce a net 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, and all that hooks up to a standard 10-speed automatic transmission.

The fake V8 soundtrack piped through the speakers sounds pretty good as the Sequoia pushes off the line with potency, and all that motive force helps the SUV achieve a damn fine tow rating of 9,310 pounds.

All that complex electro-trickery results in some surprising fuel economy for a vehicle of the Sequoia's size.

The feds rate 2WD models at 21 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Those numbers aren't hard to achieve, either, and I'm regularly seeing 70-mph freeway cruising pushing toward the 30-mpg mark, an impressive feat for a Brooklyn studio apartment on wheels.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia.

