2023 Toyota Highlander Adds Turbo Power to Lower Emissions

The Toyota Highlander remains available with an optional hybrid powertrain, but the biggest change this model year belongs to the base gas model.
The old 3.5-liter V6 has been sent off into the sunset, replaced with a smaller 2.4-liter turbocharged I4.
Output is now pegged at 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
While it's down 30 horsepower, torque is up by 47 pound-feet, and it's that kind of low-down grunt that makes an impact in daily driving more than top-end horsepower ever will.
This smaller-displacement turbo four also brings a fuel economy benefit, but not a major one.
Front-wheel-drive 2.4-liter Highlanders produce an EPA-estimated 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. Adding all-wheel drive shaves 1 mpg off each figure.
That's only a 1-mpg improvement over the V6, which isn't a lot, but moving to a smaller turbo-four did reduce overall emissions by more than 50% compared to the V6, while also boosting torque.
So, it's still a win-win, and it remains thriftier than V6 versions of the Chevy Traverse, Honda Pilot and Kia Telluride.
A base Highlander L with front-wheel drive will set you back $37,755, including $1,335 for destination. Pricing tops out at $50,610 for a fully loaded Platinum FWD. Adding all-wheel drive to the lower three trims incurs a $1,600 bump, rising to $1,950 for the top three trims.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Toyota Highlander.