2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual Gives a Shift

This is the 2023 Toyota GR Supra.
The biggest change for 2023 is the addition of a manual transmission.
The manual is available with the Supra's 3.0-liter engine.
The six-speed manual was designed by ZF.
The manual Supra is only slightly slower than the automatic version.
But the manual is much more engaging.
The interior is largely the same as before.
Though Toyota did move some of the Supra's controls away from the gear lever for better ergonomics.
The Supra continues to use a version of BMW's older iDrive tech.
