X
Everything Apple Just AnnouncediPhone 14 Pro, Pro MaxiPhone 14, 14 PlusiPhone 14's New Emergency SOS FeatureApple Watch Series 8Apple Watch Ultra

2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual Gives a Shift

A six-speed manual transmission is now available, alongside the standard eight-speed automatic.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
1 of 40 Toyota

This is the 2023 Toyota GR Supra.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
2 of 40 Toyota

The biggest change for 2023 is the addition of a manual transmission.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
3 of 40 Toyota

The manual is available with the Supra's 3.0-liter engine.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
4 of 40 Toyota

The six-speed manual was designed by ZF.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
5 of 40 Toyota

The manual Supra is only slightly slower than the automatic version.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
6 of 40 Toyota

But the manual is much more engaging.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
7 of 40 Toyota

The interior is largely the same as before.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
8 of 40 Toyota

Though Toyota did move some of the Supra's controls away from the gear lever for better ergonomics.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
9 of 40 Toyota

The Supra continues to use a version of BMW's older iDrive tech.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
10 of 40 Toyota

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Toyota Supra Manual
11 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
12 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
13 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
14 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
15 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
16 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
17 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
18 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
19 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
20 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
21 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
22 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
23 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
24 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
25 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
26 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
27 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
28 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
29 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
30 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
31 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
32 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
33 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
34 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
35 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
36 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
37 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
38 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
39 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra Manual
40 of 40 Toyota

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
The 35 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 35 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Built for Just About Everything

More Galleries

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Built for Just About Everything

36 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

83 Photos
Artemis and Apollo: How NASA's SLS Moon Rocket Stacks Up to Saturn V

More Galleries

Artemis and Apollo: How NASA's SLS Moon Rocket Stacks Up to Saturn V

20 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

More Galleries

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos