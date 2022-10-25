X
2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

With unique styling and not one but two separate hybrid powertrains on offer, some parts of the Toyota Crown feel quite familiar, while others do not.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Toyota Crown
1 of 48 Toyota

There's a lot to like about Toyota's polarizing new mostly-a-sedan, much of which boils down to its two available hybrid powertrains and how they feel in execution.

2023 Toyota Crown
2 of 48 Toyota

The majority of models will come with the base setup, which pairs a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated, inline-4 gas engine to an electric motor, which routes through a continuously variable transmission before reaching all four wheels. 

2023 Toyota Crown
3 of 48 Toyota

Net output is 236 horsepower.  

2023 Toyota Crown
4 of 48 Toyota

Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but that's fine. 

2023 Toyota Crown
5 of 48 Toyota

Toyota estimates that the lower tiers of Crown will achieve 42 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 41 mpg combined. 

2023 Toyota Crown
6 of 48 Toyota

Those looking for something with a bit more punch will find it on the Crown's Platinum trim.

2023 Toyota Crown
7 of 48 Toyota

This flagship variant carries Toyota's new Hybrid Max powertrain. 

2023 Toyota Crown
8 of 48 Toyota

A 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 mates to an electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission, putting out a solid 340 hp and 400 lb-ft.

2023 Toyota Crown
9 of 48 Toyota

It also sacrifices a fair bit of fuel economy, with estimates dropping to 29 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined.

2023 Toyota Crown
10 of 48 Toyota

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Toyota Crown.

