2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

There's a lot to like about Toyota's polarizing new mostly-a-sedan, much of which boils down to its two available hybrid powertrains and how they feel in execution.
The majority of models will come with the base setup, which pairs a 2.5-liter, naturally aspirated, inline-4 gas engine to an electric motor, which routes through a continuously variable transmission before reaching all four wheels.
Net output is 236 horsepower.
Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, but that's fine.
Toyota estimates that the lower tiers of Crown will achieve 42 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 41 mpg combined.
Those looking for something with a bit more punch will find it on the Crown's Platinum trim.
This flagship variant carries Toyota's new Hybrid Max powertrain.
A 2.4-liter turbocharged I4 mates to an electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission, putting out a solid 340 hp and 400 lb-ft.
It also sacrifices a fair bit of fuel economy, with estimates dropping to 29 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined.
