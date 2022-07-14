X
2023 Toyota Crown Debuts Class-Bending Style

Toyota's new hybrid flagship has us scratching out heads as it remixes elements of sedans, SUVs and crossovers.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

Meet the new Toyota Crown Platinum, a class-bending hybrid sedan boasting up to 340 turbocharged horsepower.

The Crown's roots trace back to the Toyopet Crown, the first vehicle to be fully designed and mass-produced by Toyota back in 1955.

Fifteen generations later, the Crown returns as a dedicated hybrid sedan occupying the flagship position in the automaker's lineup.

The most striking element of the Crown's design is its tall roofline and proportions. The sedan is around 3.7 inches taller than the Camry.

Most of the extra verticality comes from the proportions of the elevated seating position and greenhouse. Ground clearance remains fairly close to a normal sedan.

A dedicated hybrid, the Crown is available with two powertrain options. Platinum models boast a 340 horsepower, 2.4-liter turbocharged Hybrid Max system.

Limited and XLE models roll out with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter Toyota Hybrid System with 236 horsepower.

Either way you go, electronic all-wheel drive is standard thanks to an electric motor on the rear axle.

The Crown blends the familiar proportions and discrete trunk of a sedan with the tall seating position and easy entry and exit of an SUV.

Dig deeper into the details in our first look at the 2023 Toyota Crown or keep scrolling for more photos.

