2023 Toyota BZ4X: Maximum extroversion

Love it or hate it, this all-electric SUV's design is impossible to ignore.

Craig Cole
This is the 2023 Toyota BZ4X all-electric SUV.

Front-drive models feature a single electric motor that provides 150 kilowatts of oomph, about 201 horsepower. 

For better or worse, this vehicle is covered in creases and cladding.

The interior is modern looking and made of some interesting materials. 

There's plenty of cargo space in the BZ4X.

Passengers will appreciate the generous backseat legroom and nearly flat floor. 

A 12.3-inch infotainment screen is standard equipment. 

The rear is just as busy as the front. 

If you were wondering, the "BZ" stands for "beyond zero."

For more photos of the 2023 Toyota BZ4X, keep clicking through this gallery.

