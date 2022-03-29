2023 Porsche Macan T Bolsters the Base Model

The new Macan T slots in between the base SUV and the more powerful Macan S.
This is the new Porsche Macan T.
The T builds off the base Macan by adding some performance and design features.
The interior is largely the same as other Macans.
The T has some gray exterior accents.
The T's 20-inch wheels come from the Macan S.
You can get Porsche's LED headlights.
The gray front fascia accent looks pretty good.
The Macan T can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under 6 seconds.
Expect the 2023 Macan T to start between $60,000 and $65,000.
