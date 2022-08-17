2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Lap-Time Champ

Porsche on Wednesday unveiled the 911 GT3 RS, ahead of its public debut at Monterey Car Week.
Under the hood -- which, don't forget, is actually 'round back -- is a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-6 gas engine producing 518 horsepower, up from the previous iteration's 502, thanks in large part to a new set of camshafts.
All that power heads to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, which features shorter gear ratios than the current GT3.
That's enough thrust to reach 60 mph in 3 seconds flat, topping out around 184 mph.
The GT3 RS ditches its frunk in favor of a massive central radiator that was first used in Porsche's 911 RSR and GT3 R race cars, freeing up some space for additional aero trickery.
The rear wing is split into two components, with a fixed lower portion and an adjustable element above.
A front splitter moves air more effectively, while louvers in the front wings help channel air in order to reduce pressure differentials in the wheel wells.
Combined with other active aero, this gives the GT3 RS a drag-reduction system that can flatten the wings to reduce drag and downforce in the name of top speed.
Altogether, the GT3 RS produces 902 pounds of downforce at 120 mph, double that of the previous GT3 RS and triple that of the current GT3.
