2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Lap-Time Champ

On-the-fly adjustable suspension and a drag-reduction system bring plenty of motorsport innovations to the road.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
1 of 33 Porsche

Porsche on Wednesday unveiled the 911 GT3 RS, ahead of its public debut at Monterey Car Week.     

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2 of 33 Porsche

Under the hood -- which, don't forget, is actually 'round back -- is a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-6 gas engine producing 518 horsepower, up from the previous iteration's 502, thanks in large part to a new set of camshafts.    

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
3 of 33 Porsche

All that power heads to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, which features shorter gear ratios than the current GT3.     

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
4 of 33 Porsche

That's enough thrust to reach 60 mph in 3 seconds flat, topping out around 184 mph.    

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
5 of 33 Porsche

The GT3 RS ditches its frunk in favor of a massive central radiator that was first used in Porsche's 911 RSR and GT3 R race cars, freeing up some space for additional aero trickery.     

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
6 of 33 Porsche

The rear wing is split into two components, with a fixed lower portion and an adjustable element above.    

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
7 of 33 Porsche

A front splitter moves air more effectively, while louvers in the front wings help channel air in order to reduce pressure differentials in the wheel wells.    

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
8 of 33 Porsche

Combined with other active aero, this gives the GT3 RS a drag-reduction system that can flatten the wings to reduce drag and downforce in the name of top speed.     

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
9 of 33 Porsche

Altogether, the GT3 RS produces 902 pounds of downforce at 120 mph, double that of the previous GT3 RS and triple that of the current GT3.     

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
10 of 33 Porsche

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
11 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
12 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
13 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
14 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
15 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
16 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
17 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
18 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
19 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
20 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
21 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
22 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
23 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
24 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
25 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
26 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
27 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
28 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
29 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
30 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
31 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
32 of 33 Porsche
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
33 of 33 Porsche

