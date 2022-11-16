2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Celebrates Racing Heritage

The off-road-friendly Porsche 911 is no longer limited to historic race cars or aftermarket modifications.
Porsche on Thursday unveiled the 2023 911 Dakar.
Limited to just 2,500 units, the 911 Dakar pays homage to Porsche's first-place finish at the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally.
It rides approximately 2 inches higher than a standard 911, with a ground clearance of about 6.3 inches.
But the Dakar can raise up another 1.1 inches as needed.
Depending on the suspension's current setting, the approach angle is either 14.2 or 16.1 degrees, with a breakover angle of approximately 19 degrees in its highest mode.
While Pirelli P Zero summer tires are available, they're not exactly ideal off-roading rubber.
For those kinds of antics, the 911 Dakar comes standard with Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tires.
