2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T: The Base Gets Better

This is the new Porsche 911 Carrera T.
The Carrera T builds off the base 911 coupe.
You can -- and should -- get it in green.
The Carrera T has staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.
The interior can be done up in leather if you choose.
These wheels are exclusive to the Carrera T.
This 911 comes standard with Porsche's sport exhaust system.
Power comes from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo flat-6 engine.
You can even get the Carrera T with a seven-speed manual transmission.
