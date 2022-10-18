X
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T: The Base Gets Better

The Carrera T adds a number of desirable options to the base Porsche 911 coupe.

Steven Ewing
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
1 of 27 Porsche

This is the new Porsche 911 Carrera T.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
2 of 27 Porsche

The Carrera T builds off the base 911 coupe.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
3 of 27 Porsche

You can -- and should -- get it in green.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
4 of 27 Porsche

The Carrera T has staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
5 of 27 Porsche

The interior can be done up in leather if you choose.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
6 of 27 Porsche

These wheels are exclusive to the Carrera T.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
7 of 27 Porsche

This 911 comes standard with Porsche's sport exhaust system.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
8 of 27 Porsche

Power comes from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo flat-6 engine.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
9 of 27 Porsche

You can even get the Carrera T with a seven-speed manual transmission.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
10 of 27 Porsche

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
