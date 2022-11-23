2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Tackles Mountain Passes With Ease

After a successful but limited run in 2017, Porsche has revived the 911 Carrera T trim level for the 992 generation.
The Carrera T slots just above the base 911 and below the Carrera S, borrowing a bit from each trim to create a sweet-spot model.
The 911 Carrera T borrows its engine from the base 911.
Its 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six gas engine produces 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.
That power routes to the rear wheels through a mechanical limited-slip differential and a standard seven-speed manual transmission, although an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic is available.
The Carrera T happens to be the only way to pair the base engine with a stick.
The limited-slip diff is also borrowed from the Carrera S, but the Carrera T's slightly more powerful sibling lends a lot more, as well.
It takes its staggered-diameter alloy wheels (20-inch fronts, 21-inch rears) from the Carrera S, and it also borrows the two-mode PASM Sport suspension, in addition to the Sport Chrono Package, which includes that nifty timepiece on the dashboard and multiple drive modes available through a dial on the steering wheel.
The Carrera T also picks up a two-mode sport exhaust, a sportier steering wheel and four-way power seats as standard, although slightly more hardcore buckets are also available.
