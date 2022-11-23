X
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Tackles Mountain Passes With Ease

The base Carrera's 379-horsepower engine feels like more than enough for the task at hand.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
1 of 42 Porsche

After a successful but limited run in 2017, Porsche has revived the 911 Carrera T trim level for the 992 generation.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
2 of 42 Porsche

The Carrera T slots just above the base 911 and below the Carrera S, borrowing a bit from each trim to create a sweet-spot model.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
3 of 42 Porsche

The 911 Carrera T borrows its engine from the base 911.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
4 of 42 Porsche

Its 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six gas engine produces 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
5 of 42 Porsche

That power routes to the rear wheels through a mechanical limited-slip differential and a standard seven-speed manual transmission, although an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic is available.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
6 of 42 Porsche

The Carrera T happens to be the only way to pair the base engine with a stick.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
7 of 42 Porsche

The limited-slip diff is also borrowed from the Carrera S, but the Carrera T's slightly more powerful sibling lends a lot more, as well.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
8 of 42 Porsche

It takes its staggered-diameter alloy wheels (20-inch fronts, 21-inch rears) from the Carrera S, and it also borrows the two-mode PASM Sport suspension, in addition to the Sport Chrono Package, which includes that nifty timepiece on the dashboard and multiple drive modes available through a dial on the steering wheel.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
9 of 42 Porsche

The Carrera T also picks up a two-mode sport exhaust, a sportier steering wheel and four-way power seats as standard, although slightly more hardcore buckets are also available.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T
10 of 42 Porsche

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T.

