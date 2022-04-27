X

2023 Polestar 2 Gets New Colors, More Range and Better Accountability

One of our favorite midpriced EVs is getting even better.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

2023 Polestar 2 black interior
1 of 67 Polestar

The Polestar 2 is a great midpriced EV.

2023 Polestar 2 gray interior
2 of 67 Polestar

It offers tons of style, reasonable range and great driving dynamics for not an insane amount of money.

2023 Polestar 2 gray interior
3 of 67 Polestar

Now for 2023, it's getting better.

2023 Polestar 2 gray two-tone interior
4 of 67 Polestar

Polestar is updating its 2 with a reworked mechanical heat pump for better range in colder weather.

2023 Polestar 2 climate vent
5 of 67 Polestar

It's also adding new colors and wheel designs.

2023 Polestar 2 shifter
6 of 67 Polestar

We're especially fond of the almost rose gold-like Jupiter color.

2023 Polestar 2 dash texture
7 of 67 Polestar

There's also now a removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof, which can be bought as an accessory for older models.

2023 Polestar 2 steering wheel
8 of 67 Polestar

Inside there's a new Zinc gray color for the upgraded Nappa leather interior.

2023 Polestar 2 black seat
9 of 67 Polestar

There's a new cabin air filter and sensor setup that connects to an app to tell you how clean your air is.

2023 Polestar 2 black seat
10 of 67 Polestar

Lastly, Polestar is expanding its blockchain tech to source more of its materials from ethical and environmentally conscious suppliers.

2023 Polestar 2 black seat with gold seatbelt
11 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 gray seat
12 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 gray seat
13 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 gray seat with gold seatbelt
14 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 gray seat, dark
15 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 gray seat dark, with gold seatbelt
16 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
17 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
18 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
19 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
20 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
21 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
22 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
23 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
24 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
25 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
26 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 volume knoib
27 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 volume knob
28 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
29 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
30 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
31 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior, rear seat
32 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior
33 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 steering wheel
34 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior, zinc nappa
35 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior, zinc nappa with gold seatbelt
36 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior door panel
37 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior door panel
38 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 interior door panel closeup
39 of 67 Polestar
2023-polestar-black side view
40 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 black exterior front
41 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, black front three-quarters
42 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, black side
43 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, black front three-quarters
44 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, black side
45 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, jupiter front three-quarters
46 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, jupiter rear three-quarters
47 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, Jupiter side
48 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white side
49 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white front clip
50 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white front three-quarters
51 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white side
52 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white top down
53 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white front clip
54 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white rear quarterpanel
55 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white side
56 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white rear three-quarters
57 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white front three-quarters
58 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white front three-quarters
59 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white side
60 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white rear
61 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, white rear
62 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, Jupiter rear quarterpanel
63 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, Jupiter side
64 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, Jupiter front clip
65 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, Jupiter side
66 of 67 Polestar
2023 Polestar 2 exterior, Jupiter top
67 of 67 Polestar

