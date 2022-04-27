2023 Polestar 2 Gets New Colors, More Range and Better Accountability

One of our favorite midpriced EVs is getting even better.
The Polestar 2 is a great midpriced EV.
It offers tons of style, reasonable range and great driving dynamics for not an insane amount of money.
Now for 2023, it's getting better.
Polestar is updating its 2 with a reworked mechanical heat pump for better range in colder weather.
It's also adding new colors and wheel designs.
We're especially fond of the almost rose gold-like Jupiter color.
There's also now a removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof, which can be bought as an accessory for older models.
Inside there's a new Zinc gray color for the upgraded Nappa leather interior.
There's a new cabin air filter and sensor setup that connects to an app to tell you how clean your air is.
Lastly, Polestar is expanding its blockchain tech to source more of its materials from ethical and environmentally conscious suppliers.