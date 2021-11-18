2023 Nissan Ariya rocks its concept car looks

Nissan isn't just turning over a new Leaf, it's delivering a larger and techier crossover EV that looks like a concept car.
The 2023 Nissan Ariya is nearly here.
It was meant to launch in late 2021, but delays pushed it to next fall.
Thankfully, this US-spec model includes all the cool stuff we saw in the global model -- including the magic center stack with disappearing controls.
I really adore this exterior color, too.
The big grille actually hides a ton of technology, including sensors for Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.0.
The design looks simple, but the Ariya remains interesting to look at.
Though it looks Murano-sized, it's actually smaller, closer in size to a Rogue.
Big ups for this wheel design.
The car also gets Nissan's revised corporate badge.
