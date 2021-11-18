/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Nissan Ariya rocks its concept car looks

Nissan isn't just turning over a new Leaf, it's delivering a larger and techier crossover EV that looks like a concept car.

skype-headshot
sean-szymkowski-headshot
Chris Paukert, Sean Szymkowski
2023-nissan-ariya-001
1 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-002
2 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-003
3 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-004
4 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-005
5 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-006
6 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-007
7 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-008
8 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-009
9 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-010
10 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-011
11 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-012
12 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-013
13 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-014
14 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-015
15 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-016
16 of 37 Roadshow
2023-nissan-ariya-017
17 of 37 Roadshow
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
18 of 37 Nissan

The 2023 Nissan Ariya is nearly here.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
19 of 37 Nissan

It was meant to launch in late 2021, but delays pushed it to next fall.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
20 of 37 Nissan

Thankfully, this US-spec model includes all the cool stuff we saw in the global model -- including the magic center stack with disappearing controls.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
21 of 37 Nissan

I really adore this exterior color, too.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
22 of 37 Nissan

The big grille actually hides a ton of technology, including sensors for Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.0.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
23 of 37 Nissan

The design looks simple, but the Ariya remains interesting to look at.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
24 of 37 Nissan

Though it looks Murano-sized, it's actually smaller, closer in size to a Rogue.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
25 of 37 Nissan

Big ups for this wheel design.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
26 of 37 Nissan

The car also gets Nissan's revised corporate badge.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
27 of 37 Nissan

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Ariya!

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
28 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
29 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
30 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
31 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
32 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
33 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
34 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
35 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
36 of 37 Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
37 of 37 Nissan

More Galleries

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

More Galleries

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

22 Photos
The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Ford Mustang Coastal and Shelby GT500 limited editions keep it classy

More Galleries

Ford Mustang Coastal and Shelby GT500 limited editions keep it classy

99 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick is simply satisfying

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick is simply satisfying

68 Photos
A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

More Galleries

A look inside Intel's mammoth Arizona chipmaking fab

26 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos