2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For

Plug-in hybrids aren't for everyone, but with more power and more range, the 2023 Outlander PHEV is one of the best values in its class.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
1 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

I was recently able to put the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and its S-AWC stability control system in the pouring rain on the road and on the track.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
2 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The updated 2023 PHEV features a larger battery and more powerful electric motors.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
3 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Beneath the passenger compartment, the new 20-kWh battery pack is good for an estimated 38 miles of electric range.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
4 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The front electric motor outputs 85 kW, while the rear climbs to 100 kW.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
5 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

A 2.5-liter gasoline engine turns a third electric motor-generator to extend the hybrid range up to 420 miles.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
6 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Around town, the Outlander PHEV feels more like a BEV, since the electric motors are doing all of the work.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
7 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Super All-Wheel Control is standard for the PHEV and features brake-based Active Yaw Control torque vectoring.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
8 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The new Outlander is around 60 mm wider than the previous generation.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
9 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The PHEV seats up to seven passengers with a more compact design for its third row seats than the non-hybrid model's.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
10 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

After confidently handling the wet course, Mitsubishi invited me to dirty the white SUV by doing donuts in the mud.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
11 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Check out our review of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for driving impressions and details.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL Premium
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
