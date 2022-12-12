2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For

1 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
I was recently able to put the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and its S-AWC stability control system in the pouring rain on the road and on the track.
2 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
The updated 2023 PHEV features a larger battery and more powerful electric motors.
3 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Beneath the passenger compartment, the new 20-kWh battery pack is good for an estimated 38 miles of electric range.
4 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
The front electric motor outputs 85 kW, while the rear climbs to 100 kW.
5 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
A 2.5-liter gasoline engine turns a third electric motor-generator to extend the hybrid range up to 420 miles.
6 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Around town, the Outlander PHEV feels more like a BEV, since the electric motors are doing all of the work.
7 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Super All-Wheel Control is standard for the PHEV and features brake-based Active Yaw Control torque vectoring.
8 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
The new Outlander is around 60 mm wider than the previous generation.
9 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
The PHEV seats up to seven passengers with a more compact design for its third row seats than the non-hybrid model's.
10 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
After confidently handling the wet course, Mitsubishi invited me to dirty the white SUV by doing donuts in the mud.
11 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
12 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
13 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
14 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
15 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
16 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
17 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
18 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
19 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
20 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
21 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
22 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
23 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
24 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
25 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
26 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
27 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
28 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
29 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
30 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
31 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
32 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
33 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
34 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
35 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
36 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
37 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
38 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
39 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
40 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
41 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
42 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
43 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
44 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
45 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
46 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
47 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
48 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
49 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
50 of 50 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars