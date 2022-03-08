/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van Is Ready to Get Dirty

Commercial van clients and #vanlife enthusiasts can expect more capability from the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
Mercedes-Benz has announced a host of powertrain upgrades for the 2023 Sprinter van aimed at improving efficiency and capability. 

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
The van will be available with a new on-demand all-wheel drive system.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
Automatically shifting torque to the front axle as needed will boost control when needed and help minimize powertrain losses when you don't.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
The new system can send up to 50-percent of available torque to the front wheels, an improvement over the outgoing system's 35/65 max split.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
Benz is also replacing its old 7G-Tronic gearbox with a new standard 9G-Tronic unit.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
With two additional ratios to work with, the Sprinter should boast improved acceleration from a stop and improved efficiency at cruising speeds.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
The Sprinter is also switching to a full four-cylinder stable of available engines for the 2023 model year.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
Joining the current 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine is a new 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-banger.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
The diesel will come in 168 and 208 horsepower variants that boast reduced consumption and emissions relative to the current turbodiesel V6.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
Expect the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models with the new all-wheel drive option to begin arriving in the US in 2023.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van
