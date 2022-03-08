2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Gets More Efficient, Capable AWD System

Enlarge Image Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz is updating its Sprinter commercial van for the 2023 model year with a fully four-cylinder lineup of gasoline and diesel engines, plus an all-new all-wheel drive system that promises improved efficiency and capability.

The new all-wheel drive system is an on-demand setup that automatically shuffles torque between its axles as needed, which allows more fine-tuned control over terrain. The new system is also able to send more torque to the front axle with up to a 50/50 percent split versus the 35/65 max of the engageable 4x4 system that it replaces. Mercedes also promises that the new AWD hardware will maintain the same ground clearance and approach, departure and breakover angles as the outgoing drivetrain.

The new AWD system sits at the business end of a completely updated powertrain for the 2023 Sprinter lineup. Working up the drivetrain, Sprinter vans are transitioning to a new 9G-Tronic automatic transmission as standard equipment, replacing the previous 7-speed unit. With more ratios spread more broadly, the Sprinter should boast improved off-the-line acceleration thanks to a lower first gear and, hopefully, improved performance and efficiency at speed.

Additionally, the Sprinter is trading its tried-and-true 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 in favor of the brand's 2.0-liter turbodiesel inline four-cylinder. The new OM654 engine, as it's known internally, will be available in 168-horsepower and 208-hp configurations. We've seen versions of this engine previously in other Mercedes-Benz cars and vans so, barring any surprises, I'm expecting between 280 and 310 pound-feet of peak torque. That's a touch lower than the V6's 325 lb-ft, but maybe that new 9-speed will make up some of the difference with gearing.

Enlarge Image Mercedes-Benz Vans

Joining the current 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, the new diesel engines complete a lineup of purely four-cylinder engines for the 2023 model year Sprinter van, a portfolio that Mercedes says boasts better efficiency and lower emissions than before. Expect the new four-cylinder gasoline and diesel Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van lineup and the new all-wheel drive option to start arriving in the US market in early 2023.