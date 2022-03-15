/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Interior Keeps It Familiar

It's not exactly a surprise that the EQS sedan and EQS SUV share some of the best parts.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
1 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

Here's the inside of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
2 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

You won't be seeing the outside until April 19.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
3 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

But these interior pictures give you a pretty great idea of what to expect.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
4 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

As you can tell, aside from the third row of seating, there isn't much different here between the EQS sedan and the EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
5 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

That's a good thing, because Mercedes-Benz absolutely nailed its interior the first time around.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
6 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

The EQS SUV does pick up some unique parts, though, like a rosewood-and-stainless-steel trim combination.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

Yes, yes, there's a Hyperscreen.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
8 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

It's optional, but how could you turn down 56 inches of pillar-to-pillar craziness?

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
9 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

Otherwise, if you've poked around the EQS sedan before, you pretty much know what you're getting with the EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
10 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
11 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
12 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
13 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
14 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
15 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
16 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
17 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
18 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
19 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
20 of 21 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
21 of 21 Mercedes-Benz

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

83 Photos
The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

43 Photos
2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

More Galleries

2023 Acura Integra Is a Sharply Styled Hatchback

74 Photos
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

More Galleries

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

27 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Is Aggressively Electric

More Galleries

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Is Aggressively Electric

52 Photos