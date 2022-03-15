2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Interior Keeps It Familiar

It's not exactly a surprise that the EQS sedan and EQS SUV share some of the best parts.
Here's the inside of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
You won't be seeing the outside until April 19.
But these interior pictures give you a pretty great idea of what to expect.
As you can tell, aside from the third row of seating, there isn't much different here between the EQS sedan and the EQS SUV.
That's a good thing, because Mercedes-Benz absolutely nailed its interior the first time around.
The EQS SUV does pick up some unique parts, though, like a rosewood-and-stainless-steel trim combination.
Yes, yes, there's a Hyperscreen.
It's optional, but how could you turn down 56 inches of pillar-to-pillar craziness?
Otherwise, if you've poked around the EQS sedan before, you pretty much know what you're getting with the EQS SUV.
