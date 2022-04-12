/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE500 Offers a Bit More Power

If you don't want a full-fat AMG product, the EQE500 could hit that sweet spot.

Andrew Krok
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the EQE500 will come to the US.     

It will situate itself between the base EQE350 and the hi-po AMG EQE.

The EQE500 will pick up a number of additions that give the car a little boost over its base-model brethren.    

While the EQE350 offers a single motor in rear-wheel-drive configuration, the EQE500 will instead place one electric motor on each axle.    

This gives the car all-wheel drive, and it also boosts power output from 288 horsepower to 402.     

The torque figure is still TBA, but considering the EQE350's single motor produces 391 pound-feet of torque, the EQE500 should feel pretty beefy.    

The 0-to-60-mph time drops from 6.2 seconds to 5.2, as well.    

The battery still measures 90.6 kilowatt-hours, with DC fast charging time remaining at 32 minutes at 170 kilowatts.     

Interestingly enough, the EQE500 also carries the same 410-mile range estimate as the EQE350, but that's by the generous European WLTP standard. Expect lower EPA figures.     

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE500.

