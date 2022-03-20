The Mercedes-Benz EQE350 Looks At Home In Los Angeles

This midsize electric sedan will go on sale later this year.
The Mercedes-Benz EQE is an E-Class-sized electric sedan.
The EQE350 is the entry-level version.
It has a single electric motor powering the rear wheels.
An all-wheel-drive variant will come later.
Available features include 10-degree rear steering and the huge Hyperscreen interior display.
It hits 60 mph in a claimed 5.6 seconds.
An air suspension is optional, too.
The EQE350 will go on sale later this year.
It will likely carry a starting price of around $60,000.
