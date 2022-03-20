/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Mercedes-Benz EQE350 Looks At Home In Los Angeles

This midsize electric sedan will go on sale later this year.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-119
1 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is an E-Class-sized electric sedan.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-123
2 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

The EQE350 is the entry-level version.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-125
3 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

It has a single electric motor powering the rear wheels.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-120
4 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

An all-wheel-drive variant will come later.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-110
5 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

Available features include 10-degree rear steering and the huge Hyperscreen interior display.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-122
6 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

It hits 60 mph in a claimed 5.6 seconds.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-124
7 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

An air suspension is optional, too.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-114
8 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

The EQE350 will go on sale later this year.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-111
9 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

It will likely carry a starting price of around $60,000.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-112
10 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to see more of this EQE350.

2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-113
11 of 16 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-115
12 of 16 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-116
13 of 16 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-117
14 of 16 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-118
15 of 16 Mercedes-Benz
2023-mercedes-benz-eqe350-sedan-121
16 of 16 Mercedes-Benz

