2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Stands Apart on Character

With interesting driving dynamics and a smaller silhouette, the Mercedes EQE stands apart from the larger EQE by moving past luxury alone.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz occasionally catches some guff for building a wide variety of cars that all happen to look similar. 

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
The 2023 EQE is only going to add fuel to that fire, because from 50 feet away, all but the keenest Roadshow-reading eyes will think it's the larger EQS.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
But don't let its first impression fool you -- the EQE is very much a distinct vehicle, carrying a character all its own.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
Coming in at about the same size as a CLS-Class, the EQE is definitely smaller than the EQS. 

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
The first of two EQE variants I get to experience is the EQE350 Plus, one of the first models that will come to the US.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
It relies on a single electric motor slapped out back, producing 288 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
Those numbers aren't breaking down any doors, but the EQE makes the most of 'em.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
Providing the EQE350 Plus with electrons is a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery that offers an impressive range of 410 miles on the European WLTP cycle.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
While the EQE can play the role of a super-plush luxury car, thanks in part to one of the best air suspension systems I've tested, it's all about the car's ability to step into more of a sports car role when needed.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE!

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE
