2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Stands Apart on Character

With interesting driving dynamics and a smaller silhouette, the Mercedes EQE stands apart from the larger EQE by moving past luxury alone.
Mercedes-Benz occasionally catches some guff for building a wide variety of cars that all happen to look similar.
The 2023 EQE is only going to add fuel to that fire, because from 50 feet away, all but the keenest Roadshow-reading eyes will think it's the larger EQS.
But don't let its first impression fool you -- the EQE is very much a distinct vehicle, carrying a character all its own.
Coming in at about the same size as a CLS-Class, the EQE is definitely smaller than the EQS.
The first of two EQE variants I get to experience is the EQE350 Plus, one of the first models that will come to the US.
It relies on a single electric motor slapped out back, producing 288 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque.
Those numbers aren't breaking down any doors, but the EQE makes the most of 'em.
Providing the EQE350 Plus with electrons is a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery that offers an impressive range of 410 miles on the European WLTP cycle.
While the EQE can play the role of a super-plush luxury car, thanks in part to one of the best air suspension systems I've tested, it's all about the car's ability to step into more of a sports car role when needed.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE!